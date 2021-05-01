site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-danny-jansen-remains-out-of-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Remains out of lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jansen isn't starting Saturday's game against Atlanta.
Jansen will be on the bench for a second straight contest after he went hitless in 33 at-bats across his last 12 games. Alejandro Kirk will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 3 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read