Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Jansen will get a routine breather in favor of Reese McGuire after starting at catcher in the past three games -- and slugging a home run in each of them. The 26-year-old has still been one of the majors' worst everyday players this season with a .104/.178/.254 slash line, but Jansen's recent power surge should at least give him a short-term boost in job security.