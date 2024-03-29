Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Jansen (wrist) resumed swinging a bat Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

In addition to taking swings, Jansen also participated in long-tossing. The next steps for the catcher are to take batting practice and face high velocity, though there isn't a timeline for those activities yet. Jansen landed on the 10-day IL on Thursday after sustaining a small fracture in his right wrist March 15.