Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Tuesday that Jansen (finger) has resumed performing minimal baseball activities, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports.
Jansen is scheduled to undergo follow-up imaging on his fractured left pinkie finger in the coming days before potentially being cleared to intensify his activities, but the 27-year-old backstop already sounds like he's making great progress since sustaining the injury July 7. Fortunately for Jansen, the injury is to his non-throwing hand, so he'll just need to prove that the fractured digit doesn't cause too much pain when he catches and swings the bat.