site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-danny-jansen-retreats-to-bench-782894 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Retreats to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Jansen isn't starting Saturday against Houston.
Jansen will take a seat for the third time in the last four games after he went 1-for-3 in Friday's matchup. Reese McGuire will start behind the plate and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read