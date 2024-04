Jansen (wrist) was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Blue Jays on Monday, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Jansen wound up missing the first two-and-a-half weeks of the season after suffering a small fracture in his right wrist. He went 4-for-13 with a home run during his rehab assignment and seems likely to ascend to the top of the Blue Jays' catching depth chart given Alejandro Kirk's struggles (.170/.259/.170).