Jansen will start at catcher and hit ninth Sunday against the Indians, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With just three hits in his first 25 at-bats of the season, Jansen could find himself at the bottom of the lineup on a regular basis moving forward. On a positive note, Jansen has struck out in only 18.5 percent of his plate appearances, so he should be in line for a nice correction in batting average once his .150 BABIP normalizes.