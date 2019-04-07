Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Shifts to bottom of order
Jansen will start at catcher and hit ninth Sunday against the Indians, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
With just three hits in his first 25 at-bats of the season, Jansen could find himself at the bottom of the lineup on a regular basis moving forward. On a positive note, Jansen has struck out in only 18.5 percent of his plate appearances, so he should be in line for a nice correction in batting average once his .150 BABIP normalizes.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...