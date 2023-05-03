Jansen is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Though Jansen is on the bench Wednesday, he started at either catcher or designated hitter in each of the previous four games and appears to be moving into a quasi-everyday role. With the lefty-hitting Brandon Belt having now hit the bench in two straight matchups against right-handed pitching, Jansen could end up seeing the bulk of the work behind the plate, which would allow Alejandro Kirk to serve mainly as a DH.