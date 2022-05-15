Jansen is not in Sunday's lineup against the Rays.
He returned Saturday after missing four weeks with an oblique strain and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk. Alejandro Kirk will start behind the dish while George Springer starts at designated hitter.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Reinstated, starting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Could return Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Traveling with team•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Takes live batting practice•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Participates in several activities•