Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Sits Sunday after hot run

Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

Jansen will take a seat after starting each of the past four games behind the dish. The backstop is riding a five-game hitting streak during which he's gone 7-for-17 with a pair of home runs, a double and six RBI. That'll be enough for Jansen to maintain the larger portion of the timeshare at catcher with Luke Maile.