Jansen went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 7-3 win over the A's.

The backstop took Hogan Harris deep in the third inning, giving Jansen four homers in his last eight games and 10 on the year. He's batting .286 (8-for-28) over that stretch with a .786 SLG, adding two doubles, five runs and six RBI into the mix, and with Alejandro Kirk (hand) sidelined at least until the end of the month, Jansen should continue seeing a full-time workload for the Jays.