Jansen went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Giants.

Jansen entered Thursday's contest 9-for-74 (.122) over his last 25 games but broke the dry spell with a pair of hits, including a solo homer off Jordan Hicks. The long ball was his first in 34 games after lifting five home runs in 22 games to open the season. Overall, the catcher owns a .715 OPS in 207 plate appearances.