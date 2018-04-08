Jansen struck out the side around one hit in a scoreless inning of work to earn his first save of the season Sunday against the Giants.

Jansen required 23 pitches to retire the side, but he did so in overpowering fashion en route to his first save of the season. The big right-hander didn't quite look himself over his first three appearances, racking up an ERA of 12.00 and a WHIP of 2.00, but Sunday's effort was a big improvement. Jansen is considered to be 100 percent healthy and seems to be rounding into form after his early struggles.