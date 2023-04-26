Jansen went 3-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the White Sox.

Jansen notched his second and third homers of the season Tuesday, hitting a three-run home run in the third inning off Mike Clevinger and clubbing a solo homer off Tanner Banks in the sixth frame. He appears to have broken out of an early-season slump, hitting 4-for-9 with three home runs, eight RBI and two runs scored in his last three games after starting the season 1-for-35. Considering Jansen is currently in a time split with Alejandro Kirk, most of his value comes in daily formats, where he is typically a cheap attachment to a strong offense, but he could push for season-long consideration if Kirk misses time or Jansen continues to carry a hot stick.