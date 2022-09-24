site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Takes seat Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Jansen isn't starting Saturday against the Rays.
Jansen started the last two games and went 1-for-6 with a run, an RBI and a walk. Alejandro Kirk will take over behind the plate and bat cleanup.
