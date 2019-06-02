Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Takes seat Sunday

Jansen is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

With Jansen failing to catch fire at the plate at any point through the first two-plus months of the season, he's fallen into a timeshare at catcher with Luke Maile. Fortunately for Jansen, Maile has been even more unimpressive in a more limited sample of at-bats, logging a .476 OPS to Jansen's .500. At this point, Toronto seems content to let Jansen work through his struggles at the big-league level.