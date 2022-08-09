site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-danny-jansen-takes-seat-tuesday-844920 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Takes seat Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jansen is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles.
Jansen will get a breather after he went 0-for-2 with a walk and a RBI while starting at catcher in Monday's 7-4 loss in the series opener. Alejandro Kirk will spell Jansen behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read
Dan Schneier
• 6 min read