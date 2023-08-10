Jansen's X-rays on his right hand returned negative Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Jansen was diagnosed with a right hand contusion after getting hit by a pitch Thursday. The 28-year-old stayed in the game initially, and is now labeled as day-to-day. The Blue Jays head into a series against the Cubs over the weekend.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Diagnosed with hand contusion•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Exits after HBP to wrist•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Back behind dish Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Out Sunday with wrist issue•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: Scratched with wrist inflammation•
-
Blue Jays' Danny Jansen: On bench Thursday•