The Blue Jays outrighted Sweeney to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday.

As anticipated, Sweeney went unclaimed off waivers when he was designated for assignment last week and will remain in the Blue Jays' system as a depth outfielder in the minors. Sweeney has seen action in two games with the big club this season, marking his first appearances in the majors since the 2015 campaign.

