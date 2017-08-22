Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Dropped from lineup Tuesday
Barney is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rays, Laura Armstrong of the Toronto Star reports.
For the second straight game, Barney will hit the bench while Josh Donaldson mans shortstop, which could be a common occurrence over the final month-plus of the season while manager John Gibbons looks to find room for both Donaldson and Jose Bautista in the infield. If that's the case, it will likely come at the expense of Barney, a versatile defender who profiles better as a utility man than an everyday option. The 31-year-old is batting a meager .220/.266/.295 over 258 plate appearances on the season.
