Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Heads to bench Sunday
Barney is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
After dropping the first two games in Chicago, the Blue Jays are switching things up for the series finale. Jose Bautista is starting at third base for the game, pushing Josh Donaldson to shortstop and Ryan Goins to second base while leaving Barney as the odd man out.
