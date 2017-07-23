Blue Jays' Darwin Barney: Logging extra time in wake of Tulowitzki injury
Barney will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Indians.
Barney logged three consecutive starts earlier this week with the Red Sox bringing left-handers to the hill, but thanks to Troy Tulowitzki's groin injury, Barney will remain in the lineup against a right-hander for the third time in four contests. Since he's recorded only one hit over the last seven games and owns a pedestrian .215/.272/.271 line for the season, Barney's increased playing time won't mean much for fantasy purposes.
