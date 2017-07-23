Barney will start at second base and bat ninth Sunday against the Indians.

Barney logged three consecutive starts earlier this week with the Red Sox bringing left-handers to the hill, but thanks to Troy Tulowitzki's groin injury, Barney will remain in the lineup against a right-hander for the third time in four contests. Since he's recorded only one hit over the last seven games and owns a pedestrian .215/.272/.271 line for the season, Barney's increased playing time won't mean much for fantasy purposes.