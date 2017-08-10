Barney is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Yankees.

Barney is hitless over his last 10 at-bats, so he'll head to the bench for a breather after starting four straight games at second base. Rob Refsnyder will take over for him at the keystone for the contest, though Barney should continue to see plenty of reps with Troy Tulowitzki (groin) on the shelf for the rest of the season.