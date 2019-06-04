Blue Jays' Dasan Brown: Staying in Canada with 88th pick
The Blue Jays have selected Brown with the No. 88 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
The prospect hails from Canada, so this is a fitting pick. Brown is a 70-grade runner and could be a major threat on the bases. That speed also allows him to handle center field. The big question with Brown is how much he will be able to handle pro pitching. Adding some strength to his 6-foot, 185-pound frame could help in that regard.
