Varsho went 2-for-6 with two runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's rout of the Rays

There was plenty of offense to go around in the Toronto lineup as the Blue Jays nearly set franchise records with a 27-hit, 20-run eruption, and every starter recorded at least two hits. Varsho had gone 13 straight games without registering multiple hits, slashing just .125/.160/.271 during his slump, but this may have been the spark the 26-year-old needed to get his bat going.