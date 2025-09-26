Varsho went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Red Sox.

Varsho provided a majority of the game's offense, crushing a 371-foot shot off Justin Wilson in the sixth inning to put Toronto ahead for good. The homer was the outfielder's 20th of the season and his fifth in September, marking the third time in the last four years he's reached the 20-homer mark. The 29-year-old is up to a .237/.286/.559 slash line with 12 doubles, 55 RBI and 40 runs across 259 plate appearances.