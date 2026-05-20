Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Career-high four hits Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho went 4-for-5 with a steal and a run scored during the Blue Jays' 5-4 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.
Varsho posted a career high in hits Tuesday, all of which resulted in singles. He's recorded at least two hits in three of his last four games, which has improved his season slash line to .278/.346/.438 with four steals, five home runs and 15 RBI in 179 plate appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Stays hot in Sunday's win•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Blasts walk-off grand slam•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Belts fourth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Idle against southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Back in lineup Monday•