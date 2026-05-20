Varsho went 4-for-5 with a steal and a run scored during the Blue Jays' 5-4 loss to the Yankees on Tuesday.

Varsho posted a career high in hits Tuesday, all of which resulted in singles. He's recorded at least two hits in three of his last four games, which has improved his season slash line to .278/.346/.438 with four steals, five home runs and 15 RBI in 179 plate appearances.