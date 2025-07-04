Varsho (hamstring) is expected to begin a rehab assignment within the next few days, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reports.

The center fielder has been on the shelf since May 31, but he's been ramping up his running over the last week and appears close to being ready for game action. A return before the All-Star break remains a possibility for Varsho, who was slashing .207/.240/.543 with eight homers in 24 contests prior to straining his hamstring.