Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Clubs 13th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 14-2 win over the Rangers.
The center fielder took Jon Gray deep in the fifth inning, one of four Toronto long balls on the afternoon. Varsho continues to supply impressive power, homering five times in 12 games since returning from the IL at the beginning of August, and on the season he's slashing .248/.306/.620 with 13 home runs and 34 RBI in only 36 contests.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Taking seat against southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Rolling in power department•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Racks up three hits•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Day off Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Monstrous offensive performance•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Racks up four RBI against Rockies•