Varsho went 3-for-3 with a walk, a double, a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Saturday's 14-2 win over the Rangers.

The center fielder took Jon Gray deep in the fifth inning, one of four Toronto long balls on the afternoon. Varsho continues to supply impressive power, homering five times in 12 games since returning from the IL at the beginning of August, and on the season he's slashing .248/.306/.620 with 13 home runs and 34 RBI in only 36 contests.