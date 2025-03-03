Varsho (shoulder) went 1-for-2 with a walk and a solo home run in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies.

He lofted a Taijuan Walker offering over the right-field fence in the first inning, giving Varsho his second long ball of the spring. The 28-year-old has been limited to DH duties so far as he completes his recovery from shoulder surgery, but he's homered in each of his first two Grapefruit League appearances and has been optimistic he'll be able to avoid an IL stint to begin the regular season.