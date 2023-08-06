Varsho is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
The Red Sox are deploying a left-handed opening pitcher (Brennan Bernardino) and are expected to use a left-handed bulk reliever (Chris Murphy) on Sunday, so the lefty-hitting Varsho will retreat to the bench. Whit Merrifield will cover left field while Varsho takes a seat in the series finale.
