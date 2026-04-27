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Varsho is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Red Sox.

The left-handed-hitting Varsho doesn't always sit against left-handed pitching, but he'll hit the bench for the series opener while the Red Sox send southpaw Ranger Suarez to the bump. Myles Straw will fill in for Varsho in center field and will bat leadoff.

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