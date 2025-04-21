Varsho (shoulder) will move his rehab assignment from Single-A Dunedin to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Varsho went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts in two outings Single-A, but he's progressed enough in his recovery from right shoulder surgery in September to continue rehabbing in Triple-A. The 28-year-old outfielder will be evaluated by the Blue Jays later this week, and there's a chance he could be activated from the 10-day injured list during this weekend's series against the Yankees.