Varsho (shoulder) will move his rehab assignment from Single-A Dunedin to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Varsho went 0-for-6 with two strikeouts in two outings Single-A, but he's progressed enough in his recovery from right shoulder surgery in September to continue rehabbing in Triple-A. The 28-year-old outfielder will be evaluated by the Blue Jays later this week, and there's a chance he could be activated from the 10-day injured list during this weekend's series against the Yankees.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Rehab assignment imminent•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Set to start throwing in games•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Not throwing in games yet•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Extends throwing distance•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Heads to IL•