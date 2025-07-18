Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Needs 5-to-8 rehab games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho (hamstring) will play in a rehab game with Low-A Dunedin on Friday and is expected to need 5-to-8 rehab games before being activated from the 10-day injured list, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Friday's appearance will be Varsho's second minor-league rehab outing. He's expected to play 3-to-5 innings in the outfield during the contest. Varsho is likely to have his assignment transferred to Triple-A Buffalo sometime next week. If he sticks to the 5-to-8-game timeline, Varsho would likely be back before August.
