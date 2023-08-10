Varsho is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Cleveland.
It's just a breather for Varsho with it being a day game after a night game. Nathan Lukes will be in center field, Whit Merrifield will handle left and Davis Schneider will be at second base.
