Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Racks up four RBI against Rockies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in a 15-1 romp over the Rockies on Monday.
Varsho had the biggest hit in a seven-run third inning for the Blue Jays, crushing a 451-foot, three-run homer. He added a run-scoring single in the seventh before being given the final two frames off as Toronto built an insurmountable lead. Varsho had gone 0-for-6 with four strikeouts in his first two games back from the injured list, but a trip to Colorado may be just what he needed to get his bat back on track.
