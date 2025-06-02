Manager John Schneider said prior to Sunday's 8-4 win over the Athletics that Varsho's left hamstring injury is a Grade 1 strain, and the Blue Jays are viewing the outfielder as week-to-week, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Though Varsho's hamstring strain is of the mild variety, the week-to-week label means that he's not a lock to return from the 10-day injured list when first eligible June 11. Schneider mentioned Nathan Lukes and Myles Straw as the primary candidates to see reps in center field while Varsho is on the shelf, and Jonatan Clase, Alan Roden and Davis Schneider may also get more opportunities to make starts at either corner-outfield spots while Anthony Santander (shoulder) is on the IL.