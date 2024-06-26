Varsho (back) remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Boston.
Varsho will be absent from the lineup for a fourth straight contest as he deals with a back injury. He is considered day-to-day. Kevin Kiermaier will make another start in center field and bat ninth for the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
