Varsho (back) is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Boston.
Varsho tweaked his back on a swing in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians and has now been out of the lineup for two straight contests. He's available off the bench, per Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic, seemingly giving him a good chance to return to the lineup Tuesday. Kevin Kiermaier will handle center field Monday while Varsho takes a seat.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Sitting Sunday as expected•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Has back soreness, off Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Swipes eighth bag•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Slugs grand slam•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Notches seventh steal•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Resting versus lefty•