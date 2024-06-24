Varsho (back) is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Boston.

Varsho tweaked his back on a swing in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Guardians and has now been out of the lineup for two straight contests. He's available off the bench, per Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic, seemingly giving him a good chance to return to the lineup Tuesday. Kevin Kiermaier will handle center field Monday while Varsho takes a seat.