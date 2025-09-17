Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Sitting against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.
With lefty Ian Seymour on the hill for Tampa Bay, Varsho will be joined on the bench by fellow left-handed batters Nathan Lukes, Joey Loperfido and Andres Gimenez as the Blue Jays stock up on extra right-handed bats. Myles Straw will spell Varsho in center field.
