Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Stays hot in Sunday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's win over the Tigers.
Both extra-base hits came off Jack Flaherty as part of two-run frames from the Jays in the first and third innings. Varsho has found a groove in May, and over the last eight games he's batting .367 (11-for-30) with four XBH, one steal, six runs and six RBI.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Blasts walk-off grand slam•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Belts fourth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Idle against southpaw•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Expected back in lineup Monday•