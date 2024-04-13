Varsho went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's loss to the Rockies.
The 27-year-old outfielder came into the season trying to focus on hard contact rather than aiming for the fences, but the new approach hasn't translated into much production -- Friday's long ball was not only Varsho's first homer of the year, it was his first RBI. He's batting .190 (8-for-42) through 14 games, but he does have a modest three-game hit streak going.
