Varsho went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

The 26-year-old had his first multi-hit performance and swiped his first base as a member of the Blue Jays. Big things are expected from Varsho this year after an offseason trade from Arizona, and after stealing a career-high 16 bases in 2022, he could be ready to take a run at 20 thanks to MLB's rule changes.