Varsho signed a one-year, $10.75 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Varsho will take a cool $2.55 million raise for 2026 after slashing .238/.284/.548 with 20 homers, 55 RBI and 43 runs scored in the regular season over 271 plate appearances. The 29-year-old outfielder is due to enter free agency next winter.