Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho: Taking seat against southpaw
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Varsho is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
The left-handed-hitting Varsho had started in each of Toronto's last five games -- including two matchups with left-handed pitchers -- but he'll head to the bench Thursday while southpaw Matthew Boyd takes the hill for the Cubs in the matinee contest. Myles Straw will replace Varsho in center field and will bat seventh.
