Blue Jays' David Paulino: Activated from DL; called up to majors
Paulino (shoulder) was reinstated from the 7-day DL at Triple-A Buffalo and recalled by the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Paulino has yet to pitch in Toronto's organization after coming over in a trade from Houston in late July. The right-hander was initially placed on the minor-league disabled list in May, so don't expect the Blue Jays to use him a whole bunch as he gets back into game action.
