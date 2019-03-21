Paulino struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Braves.

Paulino's path to a set-up job got clearer when Ryan Tepera (elbow) and John Axford (elbow) were both ruled out for the beginning of the season. The right-hander has a 10:3 K:BB through five spring frames, and he has the raw stuff to thrive in a late-inning role if he can maintain his focus.