Paulino (undisclosed) was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Paulino, who has been sidelined since mid-June with an undisclosed injury, was dropped from Toronto's 40-man roster in order to clear room for Zack Godley, who was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move. Prior to getting injured, the 25-year-old Paulino compiled a 3.45 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB across 28.2 innings with Triple-A Buffalo.

