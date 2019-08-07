Blue Jays' David Paulino: Removed from 40-man roster
Paulino (undisclosed) was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Wednesday.
Paulino, who has been sidelined since mid-June with an undisclosed injury, was dropped from Toronto's 40-man roster in order to clear room for Zack Godley, who was claimed off waivers in a corresponding move. Prior to getting injured, the 25-year-old Paulino compiled a 3.45 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 27:11 K:BB across 28.2 innings with Triple-A Buffalo.
