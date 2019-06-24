Blue Jays' David Paulino: Shut down with injury
Triple-A Buffalo placed Paulino on its 7-day injured list Friday with an undisclosed issue, Pat Malacaro of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.
T.J. Zeuch returned from a rehab assignment at High-A Dunedin to claim the opening in the Buffalo rotation vacated by Paulino's injury. Prior to getting shut down, Paulino, 25, posted a 3.45 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in 28.2 innings across seven starts.
