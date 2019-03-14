Blue Jays' David Paulino: Stumbles against O's
Paulino failed to record an out while giving up three runs on two hits and two walks in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles.
The right-hander had been putting together a strong spring prior to this disaster, coming into Wednesday's game with a 0.00 ERA and 7:1 K:BB over three innings. Paulino, acquired from the Astros last year in the Roberto Osuna trade, is being looked at as a possible setup man for Ken Giles this season, and he has the big fastball to thrive in that role if he can stay healthy in 2019.
